Why Jefferson Shreve Believes in His Public Safety Plan

INDIANAPOLIS–Republican candidate for Indianapolis Mayor Jefferson Shreve believes he can get his public safety plan passed if he becomes the next Mayor, but he also understands why gun owners who are law abiding citizens may be upset with it.

Shreve wants to raise the legal age to buy a gun to 21, ban permitless carry, and also ban assault weapons. The problem, though, is that a 2011 Indiana law prohibits cities, including Indianapolis, from passing local gun control regulation. Shreve’s proposals would require a repeal or change to state law. He thinks he can get that.

“We will communicate. We will negotiate. We will move the needle down because we are commonly interested in advancing public safety in Indianapolis. Part of that involves being supportive of IMPD,” said Shreve in a Wednesday interview with 93 WIBC’s Kendall and Casey.

He also admitted to Kendall and Casey that so far no one has told him that they are going to support it at this, but he thinks he can get that support in the next legislative session.

“There are some tools and accommodations that I am going to argue for that I think are specific to the challenges that we have right here at home,” said Shreve.

He wants to have stricter gun laws because he believes it’s time to crack down on crime.

“We’ve gotten so soft on crime and solving these shootings. Eight years ago, IMPD’s solve rate was 80%; today it’s closer to 30%,” said Shreve.

Shreve says he came up with this plan by talking to Hoosiers in both Indianapolis and beyond.

“I moved around every township and talked with our citizens, police leadership, talked with people in the faith community, and so much more. I want input from as many people as possible,” said Shreve.

Shreve understands the skepticism by Republicans about his plan, especially on the gun restrictions and laws he wants to pass.

“But look, don’t write me off. Don’t tune me out. Keep listening. Keep challenging my assumptions, my thinking, and my policy,” said Shreve.

He also wants to appoint a public safety director and hire 300 additional IMPD officers.

Shreve is running against the incumbent Democrat Joe Hogsett in November.

He differentiated himself from Hogsett stating that he would take the plan to the General Assembly at the start of session, in year one of his administration, if elected. He accused Hogsett of releasing his gun plan as a point of “political pandering” that he waited to roll out after the legislative session ended this year.