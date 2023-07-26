Whiteland Elementary School Closed Wednesday Because of Water Damage

WHITELAND, Ind.–The first day of school for students at Whiteland Elementary School was supposed to be Wednesday, but there is water damage, so the school is closed.

“Overnight rain, along with ongoing roof repair, has led to water damage in several classrooms at Whiteland Elementary. Therefore, classes are canceled for the day,” said Rick Hightower, communications director for Clark-Pleasant School Corporation.

All other Clark-Pleasant Schools were able to open as planned for the start of the 2023-24 academic year.

They hope to have the school opened on Thursday.