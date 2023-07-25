Colts GM Chris Ballard Non-Committal on Jonathan Taylor’s Future

INDIANAPOLIS – If you go to a Colts game this season, you’ll probably see a lot of #28 jerseys with “TAYLOR” written on the back. However, the future for the Colts running back is far from clear.

Jonathan Taylor has one year and $4.3 million left on his rookie contract, and it’s not clear whether the next NFL contract he signs will be with the team that drafted him.

“We’re not going to get into any kind of contract negotiations we’re getting into with any of our guys,” said Colts General Manager Chris Ballard on the first day of training camp Tuesday.

With nearly 4,000 career rushing yards and over 30 rushing touchdowns, Taylor has plenty of incentive to negotiate for a big pay day, but whether or not the Colts want to spend the cash is up to the front office. Ballard didn’t say much on which way he was leaning, but said he was meeting with Taylor later that day.

Ballard did say he thinks highly of the running back but was non-committal on his future. Taylor did report to Colt’s training camp Tuesday.