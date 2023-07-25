The Final Tenderloin Tuesday of the Summer

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — If you have not yet celebrated a Tenderloin Tuesday this summer in Hamilton County, today is your last chance!

On Tenderloin Tuesdays, you can get deals on the Hoosier classic at participating restaurants in Hamilton County. Sign up to get the event’s “passport” – which will help you access those deals – here.

And, if you are looking to enjoy a sandwich (or two!) today, Visit Hamilton County, IN has a few suggestions on how to indulge. The organization recommends:

1. Edge It

Grab a fork and a knife and eat the overhanging edges of the tenderloin first. Once it becomes a manageable size within the bun, pick it up and proceed.

2. Stack It

Remove the bun and cut the tenderloin in half. Stack the halves back inside the bun and enjoy a double-thick, twice-as-nice sandwich.

3. Halve It

Leave the overhanging edges as they are but make the sandwich easier to handle by slicing it right in half. Easy, yet effective!

4. Just Do It

Throw caution to the wind and attack that bad boy JUST the way it is.

