IMPD Giving Away Free Steering Wheel Locks to Kia and Hyundai Owners in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–If you own a vehicle by Kia or Hyundai and live in Indianapolis, you can get a free steering wheel lock from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The police are doing this to try and crack down on auto thefts from vehicles manufactured by Kia and Hyundai. The City of Indianapolis joined a national lawsuit against both automakers because there has been a recent increase in thefts of certain Hyundai and Kia models. The city wants to be paid back for public safety costs associated with the thefts.

“The upward trend that Indianapolis was experiencing aligned with upward trends being experienced by a number of Midwest cities such as Milwaukee, Chicago, Columbus, and Cleveland,” said IMPD Deputy Chief of Investigations Kendale Adams. “Milwaukee was where we believe this fad originated. Indianapolis has experienced the effects of stolen Kia and Hyundai as a gateway crime used in a June that injured a 15-year-old.”

Kia and Hyundai paid for the steering wheel locks, which will be available free at each IMPD district from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Monday through Friday while supplies last. They will also be available at the City-County Building from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 only.

To receive the free steering wheel lock, you will need to:

-Live in Indianapolis

-Bring your current car registration

-Own a Hyundai model from 2015 to 2021 and/or a Kia model from 2011 to 2021