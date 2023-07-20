Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Welcomes VP Kamala Harris to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Delta Sigma Theta Sorority members are calling for Vice President Kamala Harris to deliver a message of unity at its 56th annual Convention in downtown Indianapolis.

“I just found out two days ago that she’s going to be our luncheon speaker,” said one member. “They usually have a really good speaker, but I don’t know what she’s going to talk about.

The biennial Convention of Delta Sigma Theta, one of the largest historically Black sororities, will occur from July 18 to 23. More than 20,000 members will attend in person and virtually. This year’s hybrid conference marks the first time the Sorority has gathered as a national body in Indianapolis.

“We are so excited to have the Vice President at our convention,” added another member. “We are doubly excited because yesterday we elected [Supreme Court Justice] Ketanji Brown Jackson, so this has been an amazing week.”

On January 13, 1913, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated was established at Howard University to promote academic excellence.