Indy Joins Nationwide Lawsuit Against Kia and Hyundai

INDIANAPOLIS – This year, 25% of all stolen vehicles are Kia and Hyundai, models.

Mayor Joe Hogsett announced on Wednesday that the city is joining a nationwide lawsuit against these automakers due to ongoing public safety concerns. Indianapolis Police reported that 80 violent incidents this year involved stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles.Hogsett claims that the lawsuit is based not only on the rise in crime related to Kia and Hyundai models but also on the fact that these vehicles lack the typical anti-theft features in new cars.

“Hundreds of people have been robbed of their means of private transportation,” said Hogsett. “Police resources are strained by this abrupt and completely avoidable increase in thefts often committed by teenagers too young to hold a license in the first place. They endanger themselves, their friends, and potentially anyone who shares the roadways with them.”

Since July 17, thefts of Kia vehicles have increased by over 400% from last year, rising from 99 to 513. Thefts of Hyundai have increased nearly 250%, rising from 95 to 331.

“I’m announcing today that Indianapolis is joining a multi-state lawsuit to hold these manufacturers accountable for the costs it has imposed on our law enforcement, emergency responders, and our broader community,” Hogsett said. “Simply put, when a company puts profits over safety, we all are impacted.”

In 2021, there was a notable rise in the number of auto thefts in Indianapolis, according to the police. They reported that 10,500 vehicles were stolen, compared to 4,500 cars stolen in 2020.

“The upward trend that Indianapolis was experiencing aligned with upward trends being experienced by a number of Midwest cities such as Milwaukee, Chicago, Columbus, and Cleveland,” said IMPD Deputy Chief of Investigations, Kendale Adams. “Milwaukee was where we believe this fad originated. Indianapolis has experienced the effects of stolen Kia and Hyundai as a gateway crime used in June that injured a 15-year-old.”

Indianapolis’s case has been related to multiple district legislation with ongoing cases in New York City, Seattle, Milwaukee, Madison, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, St. Louis, Kansas City, Baltimore, Buffalo, and Rochester.