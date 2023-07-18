The Impact of General Motors on Indiana

STATEWIDE–General Motors says they are proud of the investments they have made and will continue to make in Indiana.

“In the fall of last year, we invested nearly $500 million in Marion, which is where we produce sheet metal and stamp parts for many of our plants to support Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, and Cadillac vehicles,” said Cheryl McCarron, director of community relations for General Motors.

McCarron says what they’re doing in Fort Wayne is making a difference as well.

“We invested $632 million at Fort Wayne Assembly to help us build the next generation of light duty trucks. We can’t build light duty trucks fast enough. They fly off of our dealer lots. Fort Wayne builds most of the light duty trucks that we sell in the United States. They celebrated their 10 millionth truck that they’ve built their in May since they’ve been open,” said McCarron.

Host of Inside Indiana Business Gerry Dick says what GM is doing is good for Hoosiers.

“They’ve [GM] also improved many plants that people thought were going away, like in Marion and Bedford, so GM appears to be all in, if you will, on Indiana,” said Dick in an interview in June with WIBC’s Tony Katz.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, car dealers around the world struggled with supply chain issues and getting cars off lots, but McCarron says General Motors has turned things around.

“It’s amazing how everyone pulls together. We’ve had a good plan in place. We haven’t been feeling negative effects of the supply chain issues as much lately, which is good news because it was definitely something we had been dealing with over the last few years,” said McCarron.

On Wednesday, you’ll read and hear about how General Motors has had both a direct and indirect impact on jobs in both Indiana and the U.S. in the last year.