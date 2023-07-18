Listen Live
Moped Rider Hit and Killed By Someone Driving Truck on Indy’s Southeast Side

Published on July 18, 2023

Police lights and crime scene tape.

Source: (Photo by WISH-TV.)

INDIANAPOLIS–A person was hit and killed by someone driving a truck while they were on a moped.

IMPD says it happened the intersection of Bacon Street and Carson Avenue, which is in a neighborhood off Troy Avenue at around 6:30 Monday night. They think the weather may have been a factor in the crash.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene to cooperate with police, but the person on the moped died at a hospital.

