Moped Rider Hit and Killed By Someone Driving Truck on Indy’s Southeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A person was hit and killed by someone driving a truck while they were on a moped.
IMPD says it happened the intersection of Bacon Street and Carson Avenue, which is in a neighborhood off Troy Avenue at around 6:30 Monday night. They think the weather may have been a factor in the crash.
The driver of the truck stayed at the scene to cooperate with police, but the person on the moped died at a hospital.
