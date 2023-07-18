Listen Live
Local News

Teenager Shot Multiple Times on Indy’s East Side

Published on July 18, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Blurred police lights.

Source: (Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

INDIANAPOLIS–A teenager was shot on the east side of Indianapolis Monday night, says the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD).

IMPD says they were called to the Grace Tuxedo Park Neighborhood on North Sherman Drive, which is in between east 9th street and Michigan street.

The teenager was taken to Riley Hospital for Children and is alive, but seriously injured.

“We have kids that are getting cuts, usually by illegal means and they’re shooting each other for no reason. They’re not thinking clearly. What would stop it is if community members and parents get a hold of the situation. We can’t police our way out of it,” said IMPD Captain Mark McCardia.

They’re trying to find suspects.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call IMPD or Crimestoppers of Central Indiana (317-262-TIPS).

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close