Teenager Shot Multiple Times on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A teenager was shot on the east side of Indianapolis Monday night, says the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD).

IMPD says they were called to the Grace Tuxedo Park Neighborhood on North Sherman Drive, which is in between east 9th street and Michigan street.

The teenager was taken to Riley Hospital for Children and is alive, but seriously injured.

“We have kids that are getting cuts, usually by illegal means and they’re shooting each other for no reason. They’re not thinking clearly. What would stop it is if community members and parents get a hold of the situation. We can’t police our way out of it,” said IMPD Captain Mark McCardia.

They’re trying to find suspects.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call IMPD or Crimestoppers of Central Indiana (317-262-TIPS).