Climate Czar John Kerry Throws Wife Under The Bus Testifying: “My Wife Owned a Plane.”

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry was called out for his hypocrisy after denying he ever owned a private jet during a hearing last week.

Kerry testified in front of the House of Foreign Affairs committee about his role as Biden’s climate czar. He was asked about the administration’s mission and policies, the validity of climate change science, and even what he and his staff do day-to-day.

During the hearing, Rep. Cory Mills, R-FL, asked Kerry about his excessive private jet use in light of his concern of the US’s carbon footprint, including a massive push for Americans to go EV. Kerry was quick to defend his use of private jets declaring it is “one of the most outrageously persistent lies that I hear.” He even adds he has never personally owned one.

Fox News Digital reported flight tracking data in July 2022. A jet owned by Kerry’s family made a total of 48 trips that lasted more than 60 hours over the course of Biden administrations’ first 18 months. The plane was registered in Kerry’s wife, Teresa Heinz-Kerry’s name.

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-FL, noted that it was reported earlier his year that the Kerry family sold their private jet in February after accusation of climate hypocrisy.

Kerry was quick to throw his wife under the bus, stating “My wife owned a plane.”

Waltz said that regardless if it’s his personal plane, it’s still his family which reflects poorly on his agenda.

“Here’s the issue, this isn’t some bipartisan gotcha moment. When we are asking Americans to make serious sacrifices as we transition for the common good and your family and/or yourself are flying around on private jets- that smacks of hypocrisy.”

Kerry should’ve known using his wife as a scapegoat is the oldest trick in the book. Mrs. Kerry probably had a lot stronger words with John than Waltz did. A private jet sounds better than the doghouse right about now…