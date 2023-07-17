How John Durm’s Friends, Family, and Others Plan to Honor His Legacy

INDIANAPOLIS–The community has been remembering the late Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm as a dedicated public servant whose life was taken far too soon. Durm’s life was honored at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday.

Durm was killed on the job last Monday when an inmate attacked him during an escape attempt. Investigators say the inmate, 34-year-old Orlando Mitchell, was captured after crashing a sheriff’s van outside of the Criminal Justice Center.

“It is tragic that such a good public servant was taken from us. By the accounts of all who knew him best, John Durm’s example is well worth following,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

One of the men who knew Durm well was the Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal.

“The loss we mourn today serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that confront those who choose to live a life to uphold the law. We must send a message that attacks on our law enforcement officers will not be tolerated,” said Forestal.

John Durm Jr. told those people in attendance that his father never met a stranger, stating that when he met someone, it was like he knew them for 20 years.

Durm’s obituary also said the following:

Johnny had a great sense of humor. He loved to laugh and to make others laugh with his jokes. He was a hard worker and worked a lot of overtime. He could never pass a pawn shop without stopping and had a good eye for finding quality treasures, which he shared generously.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Central Indiana Police Foundation in honor of the Deputy Durm Memorial Fund.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared at http://www.crownhill.org for the Durm family.

Mitchell is charged with two counts of murder, one being a felony and the other being murder intentional. Mitchell is also charged with robbery and escape.