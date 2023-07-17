NWS: Watch Out for Storms, Unhealthy Air Quality Across Indiana

STATEWIDE--There could be some severe weather in portions of Indiana this afternoon. The National Weather Service says there could be damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail.

“Storms could develop along the front, somewhere up in the northern part of central Indiana and move through the Indianapolis area. Storms could be a little more organized in the southern part of the state,” said Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

There are also chances for rain across the state throughout the rest of the week.

“There might be some scattered storms across the southern portion of the state on Tuesday, but those will quickly fizzle out. On Tuesday night into Wednesday, it appears another storm system could move in. That’s when some spots need to watch out for localized flooding. Then on Thursday, we get a pattern change. Temperatures come down a little bit and then we get a drop in the humidity,” said Bowers.

Most places in Indiana late in the week will have high temperatures only reach into the low 80s.

The air quality in Indiana is unhealthy because of the smoke from the Canadian wildfires, but it’s supposed to improve.

“It looks like it shouldn’t be quite as bad as we get into the middle of the week, but even then there will still be a little bit of haze in the air,” said Bowers.