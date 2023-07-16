Police: Argument Over Parked Car Leads to Shooting at Subway in Bloomington, One Man Arrested

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–A man is seriously injured after being shot at a Subway restaurant in Bloomington Saturday afternoon.

The Bloomington Police Department says they were called to the Subway in the 1800 block of N. Kinser Pike, which is south of Cascades Golf Course in Bloomington at around 1:25 pm.

They say they found a man who had been shot in the chest outside the restaurant near the dumpsters. That man was taken to a hospital.

They later identified their suspect as 22-year-old Sean Rivers, an employee at Subway. Police say witnesses told them that both he and the other man had gotten into an argument over where the man parked his car. They also reported hearing a single gunshot, seeing Rivers come back into the restaurant, gather his belongings, and run away.

Investigators say they found Rivers at a home on Northlane Drive, which is less than a mile away from the Subway.

Rivers was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail. He’s charged with attempted murder.