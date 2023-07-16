Listen Live
Local News

Two Dead in Anderson Crash, Police Need Your Help

Published on July 16, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

ANDERSON, Ind. — A crash in Anderson put three people in the hospital Saturday.

It was just after 5:15 Saturday afternoon when an ’04 Chevy Silverado driven by a 17-year-old crashed with a Pontiac Vibe 4-door at the intersection of South Scatterfield Road and East 5th Street. That’s on the northeast side.

Both women in the Pontiac later died at the hospital. The teenager has serious injuries to their lower body, says Anderson Police.

If you know anything about how this crash may have happened, give Sergeant Nick Durr a call at 765-648-6660.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Traffic & Road Closures Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close