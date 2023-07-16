Two Dead in Anderson Crash, Police Need Your Help

ANDERSON, Ind. — A crash in Anderson put three people in the hospital Saturday.

It was just after 5:15 Saturday afternoon when an ’04 Chevy Silverado driven by a 17-year-old crashed with a Pontiac Vibe 4-door at the intersection of South Scatterfield Road and East 5th Street. That’s on the northeast side.

Both women in the Pontiac later died at the hospital. The teenager has serious injuries to their lower body, says Anderson Police.

If you know anything about how this crash may have happened, give Sergeant Nick Durr a call at 765-648-6660.