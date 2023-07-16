Canadian Wildfire Smoke Returns

STATEWIDE — Smoke from the Canadian wildfires has found its way back to Indiana.

Most of Indiana remains in the “moderate” category meaning that outdoor activity is still generally acceptable for most groups. While Northwestern Indiana is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, people with heart or lung disease and older adults are encouraged to remain indoors when possible.

Randy Bowers of the National Weather Service Indianapolis says visibility should not be reduced greatly by the smoke. He warns to be cautious of any outdoor activities and try to limit exposure due to the air quality.

Storms are also making their way toward Indiana which should lessen the effects of the wildfire smoke however, there is a chance it will still be around on Monday and later into the week.