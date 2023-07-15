Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide Near Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ind.–A woman was found dead inside a home in Hendricks County Friday night.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the 2100 block of East County Road 600 South in the Belleville area just before 6:30 pm.

Belleville is an unincorporated community in Liberty Township.

When they got there, they say they found the body of 62-year-old Rebecca Maners of Clayton, Indiana.

“This is an ongoing homicide investigation that is being conducted by the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office along with the Hendricks County Coroner,” said Amanda Goings, captain of the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, in a news release Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen something unusual in the area prior to the time officers responded is urged to contact Sergeant Chandler at the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Investigations division at 317.745.9354. Please reference case number 23-6272