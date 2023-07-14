Listen Live
Local News

Details of John Durm’s Funeral Procession Have Been Announced

Published on July 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS– The procession and funeral for a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed on the job is set for Monday.

His funeral will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis at 11 am. The procession will then make its way through downtown to Fountain Square and pause at the Community Justice Campus on the east side for the final 1042 call.

The procession will then use Southeastern Avenue, East Washington Street, and Illinois Street to go to Crown Hill Cemetery.

You are being urged to avoid E. Washington Street and downtown altogether during this time.

The inmate accused of attacking Durm, identified as Orlando Mitchell, is charged with murder, robbery, and escape. The Marion County Prosecutor says he will seek the death penalty.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Local News - Traffic & Road Closures Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close