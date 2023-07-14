Details of John Durm’s Funeral Procession Have Been Announced

INDIANAPOLIS– The procession and funeral for a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed on the job is set for Monday.

His funeral will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis at 11 am. The procession will then make its way through downtown to Fountain Square and pause at the Community Justice Campus on the east side for the final 1042 call.

The procession will then use Southeastern Avenue, East Washington Street, and Illinois Street to go to Crown Hill Cemetery.

You are being urged to avoid E. Washington Street and downtown altogether during this time.

The inmate accused of attacking Durm, identified as Orlando Mitchell, is charged with murder, robbery, and escape. The Marion County Prosecutor says he will seek the death penalty.