Mike Pence and Tucker Carlson Disagree on U.S. Support for Ukraine

DES MOINES, IA.– Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence is facing questions from conservatives over his strong support of U.S. assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Pence sat down for an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in Des Moines, Iowa Friday.

Carlson pressed Pence over his stance on Ukraine, claiming American cities have become much worse over the past several years, yet Pence supports giving Ukraine billions of dollars in help.

Pence argued the U.S. can both lead the free world and solve problems at home. Pence has been a staunch supporter of sending help to Ukrainians, breaking with other 2024 Republican Presidential candidates like Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who have suggested support for Ukraine isn’t in America’s interest.