Listen Live
The Side Piece

Indiana named one of the states spending the least on home improvements

Published on July 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Métis woman in condo

Source: Jim Craigmyle / Getty

Indiana has been named one of the states spending the least on home improvements. The study by Contractor Growth Network analyzed expenses in relation to the median household income across the United States. Indiana ranked ninth on the list. Households in the state are spending 4.7% of their median household income on improvements.

Samples of artificial stone in hands close-up. Natural stone veneers for finishing interior elements and furniture.

Source: SERSOL / Getty

The top five states spending the least on improvements are Mississippi, Arkansas, West Virginia, Louisiana, and New Mexico. However, these states allocate a similar proportion of their median household income to home improvements, ranging from 5.1% to 5.4%.

Handyman using mobile phone

Source: Vedrana Sucic / Getty

In Indiana, what is the dollar amount spent on home improvements?

The study reveals that Indiana households, with a population of 6.8 million, spend an estimated $2,967 on home improvements annually. All in all, this expenditure accounts for 4.7% of the state’s median household income, which stands at $61,944—the lowest among the top ten states on the list.

Close up of electric drill and drill bits on old wooden table. On left side is empty space to put text or something else. This file is cleaned and retouched.

Source: Towasit Kongton / Getty

While Indiana may be spending less on improvements compared to other states, the study highlights that the percentage of income allocated to upgrades remains similar, if not higher, than states that spend more.

Creative young woman watching online tutorial about woodcraft

Source: blackCAT / Getty

Lastly, the home improvement market has experienced significant growth, with sales reaching $558.3 billion in 2022. Furthermore, this figure is projected to reach $621.3 billion by 2025.

 

 

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close