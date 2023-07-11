President of Indy FOP Rick Snyder Speaks on the Killing of Deputy John Durm by Inmate

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, 61, was transporting an inmate back to jail after a medical appointment on Monday when the inmate assaulted him at the entry point to Indianapolis’ Adult Detention Center, according to Indianapolis Police.

Durm died at Eskenazi Hospital following the attack.

The inmate, Orlando Mitchell, 34, proceeded to steal the van and crash into a utility pole before other deputies returned him to custody. Mitchell was reported in stable condition at Eskenazi Hospital.

Durm is one of multiple members of law enforcement who have been killed in the line of duty over the past two weeks. The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police asks Hoosiers to display blue lights to honor the fallen officers.

Rick Snyder, President of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police, joined Kendall & Casey today to discuss the tragic death of Detention Deputy John Durm and what is known about the alleged suspect.