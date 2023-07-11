IMS Museum To Close For 18 Months To Undergo Major Renovation

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The last time the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum was updated was 40 years ago.

Now, the leaders of the museum are planning to close the building down in November of this year as they begin an $89 million renovation project.

In a news release, the IMS Museum said they are paying for the renovations with a plethora of support, naming Scott and Sandi Borchetta, and the Bobby Rahal family.

They also say they got $20 million from the Lilly Endowment to fund STEAM initiatives at the museum to promote science, technology, engineering, art, and math learning for young people. This initiative also includes upgraded SIM racing opportunities for visitors.

A lot of the rest of the fundraising for the project came from the museum’s ‘The Stories Behind the Spectacle’ fundraising campaign.

The project is expected to close the museum for around 18 months, with it reopening to the public in April of 2025, just in time for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.