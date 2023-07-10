Former Atty. Gen. Curtis Hill To Run For Governor In 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Another new but familiar name is entering the race for governor of Indiana.

Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said on Monday he will be entering the primary to seek the Republican nomination for governor.

“After much prayer and consideration, I am excited to announce my campaign for Governor of Indiana,” Hill said in a statement. “Hoosiers are hungry for a proven conservative leader with the courage to stand up for the traditional values upon which our Republic was built. Our campaign will emphasize a positive vision for Indiana, restoring faith in our institutions, protecting our children, investing in our law enforcement, prioritizing the rebuilding of our economy, and placing the needs of Hoosiers above the manipulation of Washington, D.C.”

Hill served as attorney general of Indiana until 2020. He did not seek re-election for that officer after a term that consisted of some controversy over sexual misconduct accusations.

Hill was never convicted of any crime, but he did have his law license suspended for a month at one point by the Indiana Supreme Court because of the accusations.

Hill joins U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden in the 2024 GOP primary.