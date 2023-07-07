New Foods at the 2023 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has announced some of the new treats that will be served at this year’s summer event, and you might want to try a few of these for yourself.

Continue reading to learn about some of the 2023 culinary creations.

BBQ Pig Wings – Offered by Indiana Pork: A BBQ bone-in pork wing comprised of dark meat, or “pork without a fork.”

Buffalo Pork-n-Mac – Offered by Nitro Hog BBQ: A bowl of mac and cheese with pulled pork, buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing on top.

Elote Street Corn Pizza – Offered by DG Concession: Pizza crust featuring mozzarella and cotija cheese, corn, jalapeños, chipotle mayo, tajin, and crushed ranch tortilla chips.

Hoosier Burger Mango – Offered by Black Leaf Vegan, LLC: A plant-based burger patty submerged in teriyaki BBQ sauce, topped with mango salsa and vegan cheddar cheese on a brioche bun.

Pepperoni Pizza Pretzel – Offered by Wilson Concessions: A jumbo pretzel with pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.

S’mores Funnel Cake – Offered by LT Concessions LLC: Funnel cake with marshmallow drizzle, Hershey’s Chocolate and graham cracker crumble.

The Walking Burger – Offered by Indiana Ribeye: Regular or BBQ chips with a hamburger cut into bite-sized pieces and a scoop of our cowboy beans.

With more than 140 stands selling food this year, there will be no limit to the deep-fried and caloric items you can try. The Indiana State Fair will run from July 28th to August 20th and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Find out more at indianastatefair.com.