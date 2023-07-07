Listen Live
New Foods at the 2023 Indiana State Fair

Published on July 7, 2023

The midway at the Indiana State Fair.

Source: (Photo provided by the Indiana State Fair.)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has announced some of the new treats that will be served at this year’s summer event, and you might want to try a few of these for yourself.

Continue reading to learn about some of the 2023 culinary creations.

  • BBQ Pig WingsOffered by Indiana Pork: A BBQ bone-in pork wing comprised of dark meat, or “pork without a fork.”
  • BratchosOffered by Urick Concessions: Tortilla chips topped with bratwurst, queso, jalapeños, salsa, and Sour Cream.
2023 Indiana State Fair Food

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Fair / Indiana State Fair

  • Buffalo Pork-n-MacOffered by Nitro Hog BBQ: A bowl of mac and cheese with pulled pork, buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing on top.
  • Cherry Lemonade TwisterOffered by Twisted Drinks and Food: Fresh-squeezed lemonade with cherry syrup and maraschino cherries.
  • Cherry Shake-UpOffered by Hi & Mighty: Gin with cherry puree, lemon puree, and natural flavors.
  • Chocolate Glazed PopcornOffered by Olde Tyme Poppin Korn: Popcorn topped with a chocolate glaze and salt.
  • Cinnamon Crunch CornOffered by Fairlivin Concessions: Shredded sweet corn in butter, topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and a cream cheese icing.
  • Deep Fried Corn on a StickOffered by Cantina Louies by Meatball Factory: Seasoned and fried corn on a stick, topped with mayonnaise and Parmesan cheese. Hot sauce is optional.
  • Deep Fried Sandwich Cookie AleOffered by Sun King Brewery & Spirits: An Oatmeal Milk Porter made with oats, lactose, chocolate malt, and chocolate sandwich cookies.
2023 Indiana State Fair Food

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Fair / Indiana State Fair

  • Elote Street Corn PizzaOffered by DG Concession: Pizza crust featuring mozzarella and cotija cheese, corn, jalapeños, chipotle mayo, tajin, and crushed ranch tortilla chips.
  • Flaming Hot Cheeto Corn in a CupOffered by Wilson Concessions: Corn, nacho cheese, Flaming Hot Cheetos, and tajin served in a cup.
2023 Indiana State Fair Food

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Fair / Indiana State Fair

  • Hoosier Burger MangoOffered by Black Leaf Vegan, LLC: A plant-based burger patty submerged in teriyaki BBQ sauce, topped with mango salsa and vegan cheddar cheese on a brioche bun.
  • Indiana Hardwood NachosOffered by Twisted Drinks and Food: Nachos layered with queso cheese and Indiana street corn, topped with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce.
  • Italian MeltOffered by American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.: Provolone and basil pesto on sourdough, served with marinara sauce for dipping.
  • Lemon Drop DrizzleOffered by R&W Concessions: Mini sponge cakes with lemon icing dipped in batter and deep-fried, dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled with vanilla icing.
  • Nutellaphant EarOffered by Urick Concessions: An elephant ear topped with Nutella, strawberries, bananas, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
2023 Indiana State Fair Food

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Fair / Indiana State Fair

  • Pepperoni Pizza PretzelOffered by Wilson Concessions: A jumbo pretzel with pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.
2023 Indiana State Fair Food

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Fair / Indiana State Fair

  • S’mores Funnel CakeOffered by LT Concessions LLC: Funnel cake with marshmallow drizzle, Hershey’s Chocolate and graham cracker crumble.
  • Sirloin Tip FriesOffered by SW Concessions: Curly fries topped with cheese, Sirloin Tips, and A1 steak sauce.
  • Spicy Sweet Chili Walking TacoOffered by Georgia’s Kitchen: Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream.
  • Street Corn PizzaOffered by Swains Pizza on a Stick: Pizza dough topped with white sauce, a blend of mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, corn, chili-lime seasoning, and cilantro.
  • The Hoosier Slam Dunk Caramel Apple SurpriseOffered by Jessop Candy Products: Cinnamon-sugared apple slices with caramel sauce, nuts, sprinkles, chocolate chips or chocolate sauce, whipped cream, cherry, and cotton candy.
  • The Indiana Grown BurgerOffered by Red Frazier Bison: A 1/4 lb bison burger, with bacon, burger jam, goat cheese, and pickles on a pretzel bun.
  • The Mac Daddy EmpanadaOffered by Gobble Gobble: Mac and cheese with pulled BBQ Turkey stuffed in an empanada.
2023 Indiana State Fair Food

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Fair / Indiana State Fair

  • The Walking BurgerOffered by Indiana Ribeye: Regular or BBQ chips with a hamburger cut into bite-sized pieces and a scoop of our cowboy beans.
  • Vanilla Dream Coffee Ice Cream SodaOffered by Hooks Drug Store Museum and Soda Fountain: Vanilla-flavored iced coffee with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a whipped topping.
  • Wicked Chicken N WafflesOffered by Urick Concessions: Chicken tenders sandwiched between two waffles drenched in Mike’s Hot Honey, topped with crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
2023 Indiana State Fair Food

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Fair / Indiana State Fair

With more than 140 stands selling food this year, there will be no limit to the deep-fried and caloric items you can try. The Indiana State Fair will run from July 28th to August 20th and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Find out more at indianastatefair.com.

