Joe Biden Will Not Acknowledge his Granddaughter

President Joe Biden has a granddaughter in Arkansas whom he will not acknowledge. This is the daughter of Hunter Biden.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s comments are often topics on Tony Katz and the Morning News. She dodges every question thrown at her.

She continued to do so with questions regarding President Biden’s alienated 4-year-old granddaughter.

Jean Pierre was asked about the New York Times’ report from Saturday about 4-year-old Navy Joan Roberts, whom Hunter Biden is supposed to be fathering with Arkansas baby mama Lunden Alexis Roberts, at Wednesday’s press briefing.

“There was a story in the New York Times over the weekend about Hunter Biden’s daughter in Arkansas. Does the president acknowledge this little girl as his granddaughter?” a reporter asked.

“I don’t have anything to share from here,” Jean-Pierre bluntly responded.

Yet another dodged question by Jean-Pierre. The White House has not once answered any question related to Roberts’ and Hunter Biden’s child support dispute.

White House aides have reportedly been told for years in “strategy meetings” that President Biden only has six grandkids, which excludes his grandchild in Arkansas. Whether he acknowledges her or not, she is his granddaughter.

To hear Tony Katz’s thoughts on President Biden’s unwillingness to acknowledge his granddaughter in Arkansas, click the link below.