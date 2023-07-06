Listen Live
NWS: Slight Temp Drop & More Rain Expected

Published on July 6, 2023

A sign for the National Weather Service Indianapolis

Source: PHOTO: Chris Davis/Emmis

STATEWIDE — Warm weather and rain have been the story for most of Indiana recently, and that’s going to continue heading into this weekend.

A cold front moves through Indiana Thursday, bringing high temperatures down to right around 80 degrees. Scattered rain is possible heading into Friday with the eastern part of the state being most likely for storms, says forecaster Joe Nield with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

“We’ll still be relatively mild near our seasonal normals in the low to mid 80s for Friday,” Nield explains, “we’re going to remain just a little bit near to below normal on temperatures [into this weekend], low to mid 80s across central Indiana.”

There’s a chance for severe weather Saturday with storms expected for most of central Indiana. Rain chances hang around through early next week, says Nield.

