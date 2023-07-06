Libs of TikTok Creator Chaya Raichik Joins The Hammer & Nigel Show

Libs of TikTok has become a cultural phenomenon over the last few years. The Twitter account, that now has over 2 million followers, shares, reposts, and calls out all the liberal BS that is online. Libs for TikTok is known for the genius of using quite literally the words of extreme left voices against themselves.

Creator Chaya Raichik, joined Hammer and Nigel to talk about how she handles the controversial pushback of her account, why it’s so important to keep going, and more.