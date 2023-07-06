Libs of TikTok Creator Chaya Raichik Joins The Hammer & Nigel Show

Libs of TikTok has become a cultural phenomenon over the last few years. The Twitter account, that now has over 2 million followers, shares, reposts, and calls out all the liberal BS that is online. Libs for TikTok is known for the genius of using quite literally the words of extreme left voices against themselves.
Creator Chaya Raichik, joined Hammer and Nigel to talk about how she handles the controversial pushback of her account, why it’s so important to keep going, and more.
-
Indiana Laws that Go into Effect July 1st
-
Court Docs: Abby & Libby's Cause of Death, Allen Admits to Murders, More
-
Man Arrested for Road Rage Shooting That Left Another Seriously Injured
-
The Savannah Bananas Bring "Banana Ball" to Indianapolis
-
Teachers are Continuing to Ignore Parents and Laws
-
The Submarine Imploded
-
Broad Ripple Village Association sends letter to Mayor asking to make Broad Ripple Avenue a Gun Free Zone
-
NWS: Severe Weather Possible in Indiana Wednesday Night