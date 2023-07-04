Celebrate the Fourth at the Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS — After days of stormy weather across the state, you might be looking forward to spending some time outside this Fourth, and one Hoosier attraction is encouraging you to visit.

The Indianapolis Zoo will be open until 7 p.m. as part of its Independence Day Celebration Day. Today, you can explore the Zoo for $15, which is about half of the regular admission price.

In honor of the holiday, the attraction Tweeted, “Happy Independence Day!… Put a wild spark in your July 4th celebration with a trip to the Zoo!”

If you and your family would like to take advantage of the day’s deal, you can get tickets online at indianapoliszoo.com.