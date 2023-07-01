Listen Live
Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton Agree on Major Contract Extension

Published on July 1, 2023

Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics

Source: Brian Fluharty / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — An All-Star Indiana Pacers player has signed a huge contract extension that will allow him to stay with the team for another five years.

Tyrese Haliburton, who plays as a guard, signed the extension worth an estimated $260 million.  This is the most expensive contract ever negotiated between the team and one of its players.

According to ESPN, he was the first player in the NBA “to average 20 points and 10 assists while shooting 40% from 3-point range in a season.”  In other words, he has been a huge asset to the Pacers.

He seemed to Tweet this in honor of the occasion:

Haliburton joined the Pacers last year, after getting traded by the Sacramento Kings.

Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics

Source: Brian Fluharty / Getty

