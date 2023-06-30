Navigating Downtown for Indy Fourth Fest

INDIANAPOLIS — City leaders are gearing up for the Downtown Indy Fourth Fest, which will feature fireworks, a street festival, and more this year.

In honor of our nation’s Independence Day, the Circle City will be hosting a “new and improved” celebration on July 4th. If you plan to attend, check out the map below to find a route (and parking!) in advance.

The Fourth Fest will kick off with a street fair on North Street, between Meridian and Pennsylvania, at 6 p.m. At the fair, you and your family can enjoy live music, food, and drinks.

Then, the famous fireworks show will start at 10:10 p.m. This year’s display will launch from the top of the 500 North Meridian building.

To get the best view, Downtown Indy, Inc. recommends sitting near the American Legion Mall.