Navigating Downtown for Indy Fourth Fest

Published on June 30, 2023

Long exposure of firework on New Year's Eve

Source: Nils Bongarts / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — City leaders are gearing up for the Downtown Indy Fourth Fest, which will feature fireworks, a street festival, and more this year.

In honor of our nation’s Independence Day, the Circle City will be hosting a “new and improved” celebration on July 4th.  If you plan to attend, check out the map below to find a route (and parking!) in advance.

Map for Downtown Indy Fourth Fest

Source: Photo Courtesy of Downtown Indy, Inc. / Downtown Indy, Inc.

The Fourth Fest will kick off with a street fair on North Street, between Meridian and Pennsylvania, at 6 p.m.  At the fair, you and your family can enjoy live music, food, and drinks.

Then, the famous fireworks show will start at 10:10 p.m.  This year’s display will launch from the top of the 500 North Meridian building.

To get the best view, Downtown Indy, Inc. recommends sitting near the American Legion Mall.

