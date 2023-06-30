Hollywood Legend Alan Arkin Dead at 89

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Multi-talented Hollywood star Alan Arkin has died at the age of 89.

Arkin’s career spanned decades, during which time he won an Oscar, a Tony Award, and a Golden Globe, among other accolades. His name was engraved on a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019.

He won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in 2007, for his work on “Little Miss Sunshine.”

Known for more than 100 dramatic and comedic roles, he also starred in films such as “Argo,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “Get Smart,” and “Catch-22.”

Arkin is survived by his wife, Suzanne Newlander Arkin, and his three children.

“Life is fluid, and the minute you start trying to put a line around something, it will deceive you and go away.” – Alan Arkin