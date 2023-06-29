Listen Live
National

Supreme Court Rules Against Affirmative Action

Published on June 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.

Source: BrianAJackson/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, D.C.–The Supreme Court is striking down affirmative action.

The high court had been considering challenges to the admissions policies of both the University of North Carolina and Harvard University.

The Supreme Court ruled that the universities’ admissions programs violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close