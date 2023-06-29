Supreme Court Rules Against Affirmative Action

WASHINGTON, D.C.–The Supreme Court is striking down affirmative action.
The high court had been considering challenges to the admissions policies of both the University of North Carolina and Harvard University.
The Supreme Court ruled that the universities’ admissions programs violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.
Kendall And Casey