Unclaimed $150,000 Winning Hoosier Lottery Ticket Expires Thursday

MERRILLVILLE, Ind.–A $150,000 winning Powerball with Power Play ticket that was bought at a Speedway gas station in Merrillville in December expires on Thursday.

The Hoosier Lottery says someone purchased the winning ticket on December 31, 2022 at the station.

It matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers were 18, 37, 44, 50, and 64. The Powerball was 11. The Power Play was 3X.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on June 29, 2023, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office in Indianapolis.

All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes have to be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

The ticket holder needs to ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor. You’re also advised to contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886.