10 Years For Man Who Pled Guilty To Meth, Fentanyl Charges

INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Indianapolis was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after he pled guilty to drug possession with intent to distribute.
Court documents say Indy metro police were investigating Antwann Tigner in April 2021. When they showed up at his home police say he was sitting on the front porch but had run inside through the back door.
Inside, IMPD found a loaded revolver next two a digital scale, plastic bags, and a Pyrex measuring cup with drug residue. They later found Tigner in his bathroom trying to flush bags of meth, cocaine, and fentanyl down the toilet.
Along with the guns and drugs, police found over $50,000 in drug money plus an additional loaded gun that was stolen.
Tigner will serve four years of probation after release.
