Gilmore’s commitment to Ball State University makes Adam Sandler happy

When you’re known as Happy Gilmore on the golf course, it’s hard to go unnoticed. That’s what happened when high school golfer Landon, nicknamed “Happy” Gilmore, received recognition from Adam Sandler. The star of the iconic 1996 film took to Twitter to congratulate Gilmore on his commitment to play golf at Ball State University.

Gilmore, who adopted his moniker as a young competitor in golf tournaments, expressed his excitement about his commitment to Ball State’s golf program as part of the 2024 class. In a heartfelt message on social media, Gilmore thanked his family, friends, and coaches who have supported him throughout his journey.

Go get em Happy. Pulling for you. https://t.co/4o4LOoAWDN — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) June 23, 2023

my life is complete https://t.co/MnmyY3UD7I — Happy Gilmore ⛳️ (@happygilmore_44) June 23, 2023

The 17-year-old golfer spoke enthusiastically about the decision to join Ball State, highlighting the attributes that made the university stand out among other options. Gilmore appreciated the small campus atmosphere. He likes the team’s challenging schedule and the camaraderie he felt with some of the players. he also mentioned the top-notch indoor practice facility.

Having showcased his skills at Bloomington South High School in Indiana, Gilmore has been turning heads in the golfing community. His recent impressive performance at the U.S. Junior Amateur qualifier, where he shot a remarkable 66, further solidified his potential as a rising star in the sport.

While ranked 481st on Golfweek’s Boys Junior Rankings, Gilmore’s commitment to Ball State signifies his dedication to his athletic pursuits.

Adam Sandler’s recognition of Happy Gilmore’s commitment adds an extra touch of Hollywood magic to this golfing tale. With determination and passion, Happy Gilmore’s journey in the world of golf is one to watch closely, as he aims to make his own mark in the sport that brought him fame and admiration.