Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg Cage Match

The two Titans of social media are set to face off in an MMA styled cage match at some point in the near future.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg recently competed in his first jiu jitsu tournament where he won gold and silver medals. This sparked quite the conversation on social media platforms.

We ultimately ended up with Elon Musk tweeting, “I’m up for a cage match if he (Zuckerberg) is.” Zuckerberg, responded to the tweet on his Instagram story by posting a screenshot of the tweet and putting the phrase “Send me location” on top of it.

Musk then said, ““Vegas Octagon.”

It felt like a joke at the time, but then Dana White made it sound possible. He has already started promoting the fight and generating hype around the potential cage match between Musk and Zuckerberg.

“This is a fight between two of the most powerful richest guys in the world. Who will win? Who has seen this before? NOBODY. It’s also a crossover fight that literally EVERYONE will watch.”

There is some concern around the fight. Zuckerberg is a trained fighter, while Musk is not. When Musk told Zuckerberg to fight him in Vegas he also said, “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”

It could be a massacre, but people do not care. People want to see the two social media titans go at it in a cage match.

