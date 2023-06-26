At Least One Person Killed, Several Homes & Buildings Damaged During Sunday’s Severe Storm

STATEWIDE — A line of severe storms Sunday caused tornados and destroyed homes throughout Johnson, Monroe and Martin counties.

“Probably looking at, right now, at least 75 homes with moderate to severe damage from the tornado being on the ground,” said Bargersville Fire Chief Eric Funkhouser in a Sunday night press conference. He’s talking about the damage from the Johnson County tornado, which caused several roads in the White River Township to be shut down.

“Once it crossed 135, it continued damaging structures. It took down the apartment complex that was under construction on the east side of 135,” said Funkhouser. He says investigators are looking at about three miles of damage.

This is the second tornado to hit Johnson County in the last three months. No injuries reported in that area, yet.

National Weather Service survey teams are hitting the road today in Johnson, Monroe, and Martin counties to confirm reports of tornados in each area, and determine the level of damage. At least one person was reported to have died during Sunday’s storm in Martin County.

At least ten buildings were damaged in Monroe County, according to the county emergency management director. The number of confirmed tornados, damage reports, and lists of injuries/deaths are subject to change as survey teams continue their work this week.

Statement from Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess:

“Parts of northern Johnson County has been hit by a tornado and the damage area covers a very large area. Several neighborhoods and homes have been damaged or destroyed. We are asking that if you do not live in the area please stay out of the area because you are hindering the work of emergency workers.”