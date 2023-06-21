Tim Scott’s Town Hall with Hannity

Tim Scott is one of the multiple underdogs in the upcoming Republican presidential primary, but he has something to him.

It is no secret that former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are the leading Republican candidates. The way that he connects with people is evangelical. To win that base he has to compete with Mike Pence. When it comes to winning his home state, he has to move Nikki Haley out of the way. It is undoubtedly an uphill battle for Senator Scott.

Despite being an underdog, the man knows how to speak. He can talk the talk. “We all know this, that the big guy has some explaining to do without any question. Sean (Hannity) we cannot be the city on the hill if we are not first a nation of law and justice.” Scott is speaking directly to the issues in the White House with President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

He continues by saying “We cannot fulfill our destiny in America if we do not have the lady of justice wearing a blindfold. We all have to be treated equally.” Scott is calling out the two-tiered justice system that we live in. The one where Hunter Biden can do whatever he wants and receive no jail time.

Scott did not stop there. He went on to finish his statement by saying “If they can’t finish their investigation, President Tim Scott will finish it.” That is a great line.

He is a bit preacher brimstone, which may not work for the nation. He connects with people. If you watch the video, you can see it in the audience’s faces, and you can hear it in their applause and cheers.

To hear Tony Katz’s thoughts on Senator Tim Scott’s Town Hall, click the link below.