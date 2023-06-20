Greensburg Man Killed in Train Collision

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind.–A man from Decatur County was killed Monday afternoon. State police say he was in a minivan that was hit by a train just east of Greensburg.

They have identified the victim as 78-year-old Charles Papenhaus. They believe he turned his 2006 Dodge Caravan southbound onto County Road 200 East from State Road 46.

Papenhaus’s Caravan was hit on the driver’s side by an Ohio Railway Train that was crossing County Road 200 East at around 12:30 pm.

“Papenhaus sustained fatal injuries in the collision. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Decatur County Coroner’s Office. Neither of the two occupants of the train were injured in the collision,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles in a news release Tuesday morning.

State Police were assisted by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, Greensburg Fire Department, Decatur County EMS, and the Decatur County Coroner’s Office.