Listen Live
Local News

Eli Lilly Acquiring DICE Therapeutics for $2.4 Billion

Published on June 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Eli Lilly headquarters in Indianapolis.

Source: (PHOTO: WIBC)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Company will acquire DICE Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company that works to treat chronic diseases in immunology, for about $2.4 billion.

“We welcome DICE colleagues to Lilly and, together, we can tackle the challenges ahead in finding new treatments for patients with significant unmet medical needs,” Patrik Jonsson, executive vice president, president of Lilly Immunology, and Lilly USA, chief customer officer, said.

DICE shares will cost $48 per share in cash, and the transaction is expected to close in this year’s third quarter.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Business & Economy Local News - Health Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close