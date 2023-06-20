Teachers are Continuing to Ignore Parents and Laws

Teachers are continuing to ignore their students’ parents and laws, but this time, the government is helping them do it.

The federal government funded a meeting for teachers in the Midwest. The entire meeting was about helping trans students change their gender at school without their parents’ knowing, while criticizing Republican laws on sex and identity.

The online session was hosted by the Midwest and Plains Equity Assistance Center, which is funded by the Department of Education. The session was attended by roughly 30 teachers.

The session lasted four hours. In those four hours they plotted on how to help trans students with new laws in Republican-run states on gender, pronouns, names, parents’ rights, bathroom access, and sports teams.

Some of the teachers said that they followed the rules, which they should. Other teachers however, said that their own personal ethics trump the laws in place.

No, they do not.

They would then go on to explain how they hide information from parents.

Kimberly Martin, a DEI director for schools in Michigan said, “We’re working with our record-keeping system so that certain screens can’t be seen by the parents … if there’s a nickname in there we’re trying to hide.”

At no point in the session did any of the teachers or administrators say that parents might know what is best for their own children.

Tony Katz has more on the story. To hear his take on this disturbing story, click the link below.