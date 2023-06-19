Bloomington Police Make Quick Arrest in Attempted Murder Case

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An attempted murder case in Bloomington was wrapped up in just about 24-hours over the weekend.

Bloomington Police were called to South Madison Street Friday night around 10 o’clock after getting several calls about shots being fired in the area. Central Emergency Dispatch got a call about a man that had been shot and was laying in the driveway on East Willow Court.

Police arrived and treated that man, who was then taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Officers learned that the man and the suspect, later identified as Quentin Farmer Sr., 47, got into an argument on South Madison, and Farmer apparently pulled a gun from his waist and shot the man. Eight spent 9mm shell casings were found in the intersection of South Madison Street and West Watson Street.

The man drove back to Willow Court, where he was found by the cops.

An arrest warrant went out for Farmer, who was found the next night by a patrolling sergeant.

Quentin Farmer Sr. was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and criminal recklessness. He’s in the Monroe County Jail.