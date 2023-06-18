Greenfield Police Officer Arrested for OWI

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind.–A Greenfield Police Officer was arrested Sunday morning for operating while intoxicated in Hamilton County.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave until an internal investigation has been completed.

“We are committed to being transparent, even when we ourselves stumble. While we hold the public accountable, we hold ourselves accountable, maybe even more so,” said Greenfield Deputy Police Chief Charles McMichael.

McMichael says more information will be released in the coming days. He believes the incident happened in Fishers.