One Person Killed, Several Others Injured in Weekend Shootings Across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–One man was killed and several other people were injured in shootings across Indianapolis late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Meganwood Court

IMPD says they responded to a shooting on Meganwood Court around 11 pm Saturday. That’s in a neighborhood near the town of Avon. When they got there, they found a man with gunshot wounds laying close to the back door of a house.

“We want to share that there is no ongoing threat to the community. The person responsible for this shooting has been identified and has been cooperating with detectives. Nobody inside the residence was injured,” said IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley.

There were other people in the home at the time, but no one else was injured.

1400 block of Brooke Pointe Drive

A person was injured in a shooting where IMPD says the victim was found on Brooke Pointe Drive just after midnight. That’s on the west side near the intersection of 21st street and Country Club Road. They believe the victim will be okay, but they also think the crime scene is somewhere else.

4400 block of Arcadia Street

A person was shot on Arcadia Street late Saturday night. That’s near the intersection of 34th street and Georgetown Road on the northwest side. Police believe the victim will recover. They also say the person who was responsible for the shooting is cooperating with detectives.

W. 10th Street/Indiana Avenue

At around 3:30 Sunday morning, IMPD says they found a person with gunshot wounds at this intersection, but preliminary information they have indicates the crime scene was actually near Lafayette and Tibbs. The victim is awake and breathing.