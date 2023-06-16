Listen Live
Woman Charged In The Murder Of Toddler In 2022

Published on June 16, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has been charged in the killing of a toddler in an Indianapolis motel last year.

You may remember when Erieomairy Dingui was found dead inside a LaQunita Inn in East Warren on the far east side. Iesha Bryant is charged with neglect and aggravated battery in the case.

Bryant’s girlfriend, Dingui’s mother, is the one who told police she saw her hit the little girl in the stomach causing her to fall back and hit her head on the tub in the bathroom. She was unconscious for the rest of that night.

The cause of death: blunt force injuries, according to the coroner.

Bryant’s girlfriend said that she had anger issues and became violent with her and her daughter on multiple occasions.

