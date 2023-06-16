ISP: Man Arrested for Stealing from Cemeteries

Listen Live
Published on June 16, 2023

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Gosport man has been arrested after officers say he stole various items from cemeteries in Monroe County.

Indiana State Police think 55-year-old Glen Cochran is responsible for taking “memorial-related items” from multiple cemeteries, including the Salt Creek Township Cemetery.  Apparently, ISP had been receiving complaints of stolen items for months.

When they went to arrest the man, they say they found some of the stolen items in the yard.  Cochran was taken to the Monroe County Jail and has been charged with Theft and Cemetery Mischief.

If you know anything about this, or if you have been the victim of a similar theft, call State Police at 812-332-4411.

