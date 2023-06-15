Listen Live
Local News

Carmel Fire Department Rescues Kittens from Storm Drain

Published on June 15, 2023

Carmel Fire Department Rescues Kittens

Source: WISH-TV

CARMEL, Ind.–The Carmel Fire Department rescued a family of kittens from a storm drain on Thursday.

They said normally it’s usually baby ducks that firefighters find stuck in storm drains, but they found six of them stuck in the drain.

They were able to rescue all six of them and take them to the Hamilton County Humane Society.

