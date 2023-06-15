AI-Powered Sensors to Be Used in WonderRoad Festival, Listed as “Gun Free Zone”

INDIANAPOLIS — Artificial intelligence-powered body sensors will be used to keep the WonderRoad Music Festival gun free, says the mayor of Indianapolis.
“Last month, as I announced the next phase of the City’s violence reduction strategy, I shared that the City would assist private event hosts interested in creating gun free special events on public property,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett in a Thursday press conference, “it wasn’t long before we heard from our first event organizer – WonderRoad. Now, thanks to partners at Evolv, weapons detection technology on hand this weekend will be as unobtrusive as it is effective in creating a safer environment.”
Evolv sensors will be placed throughout Garfield Park on the city’s south-side. Evolv says these sensors use powerful AI, and are used at sporting events, hospitals and schools across the country.
The WonderRoad Music Festival is a two day event, June 17-18, and will feature three stages of food, arts/crafts, music, and a vendor village.
Mayor Hogsett says classifying this event under the “Gun Free Zone” policy allows for private events to get city resources, along with the help from the Indianapolis Metro Police Department.
