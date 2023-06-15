One Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after an officer shot and killed a suspect in Vigo County Wednesday afternoon.
The Vigo County Sheriff’s Department was called to check on a potentially suicidal man. Two deputies, one off-duty and one on-duty, responded to South Carlisle Street.
State Police say 45-year-old James Dockery was armed and refused to drop his gun, instead pointing a rifle at the responding officers. The off-duty officer, Deputy Dayton Huebner, shot Dockery once.
Dockery was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt.
Huebner will be on administrative leave while ISP investigates. The other deputy who was there at the time, Sergeant Chris Hawkins, was wearing a camera.
-
A County in Wisconsin Wants to Mutilate Children
-
Senator John Fetterman is not Okay
-
Mayor Joe Hogsett is proposing to raise the legal age to purchase a firearm, ban “semiautomatic assault weapons”, and roll back Constitutional Carry
-
3 Arrested After Kidnapping, Beating, Leaving 19-Year-Old in Barn
-
According to Document FD-1023 Joe Biden Took a $5 Million Bribe
-
Vigo Co. Tourism Director Says Terre Haute Lost Out Due to ISU Not Hosting NCAA Super Regional
-
Police: Fatal Crash on US 36 Wednesday
-
Kendall And Casey