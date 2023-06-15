One Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after an officer shot and killed a suspect in Vigo County Wednesday afternoon.

The Vigo County Sheriff’s Department was called to check on a potentially suicidal man. Two deputies, one off-duty and one on-duty, responded to South Carlisle Street.

State Police say 45-year-old James Dockery was armed and refused to drop his gun, instead pointing a rifle at the responding officers. The off-duty officer, Deputy Dayton Huebner, shot Dockery once.

Dockery was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt.

Huebner will be on administrative leave while ISP investigates. The other deputy who was there at the time, Sergeant Chris Hawkins, was wearing a camera.