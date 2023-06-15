Indianapolis Shelter Beyond Capacity, Situation “Dire”

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is beyond capacity, and there are a variety of ways in which you can help.
The shelter has more than 180 adoptable animals, with many currently staying in hallways, offices, or other spaces around the facility. The shelter says there are no more available kennels or crates for incoming animals.
If animals are not fostered or adopted soon, IACS may have to euthanize in order to make space. IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl says, “Our situation is dire.”
So, if you have been looking to add a furry friend to your family, consider heading to the facility on South Harding Street to adopt. Adoptable animals are already spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and micro-chipped.
You can even “Cuddle Before You Commit.” This program allows you to take a pet home for 14 days, so you can see if it will be a good match for you.
And, even if you aren’t quite ready to adopt, there are still many ways to get involved. You can help foster, share the shelter’s social media posts, access pet care resources through Indy CARES, and more.
Access the pre-adoption questionnaire and learn more here.
The shelter is open for walk-up adoptions from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Wednesdays, and from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
-
A County in Wisconsin Wants to Mutilate Children
-
Senator John Fetterman is not Okay
-
Mayor Joe Hogsett is proposing to raise the legal age to purchase a firearm, ban “semiautomatic assault weapons”, and roll back Constitutional Carry
-
3 Arrested After Kidnapping, Beating, Leaving 19-Year-Old in Barn
-
According to Document FD-1023 Joe Biden Took a $5 Million Bribe
-
Vigo Co. Tourism Director Says Terre Haute Lost Out Due to ISU Not Hosting NCAA Super Regional
-
Police: Fatal Crash on US 36 Wednesday
-
Kendall And Casey