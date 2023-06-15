Indianapolis Shelter Beyond Capacity, Situation “Dire”

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is beyond capacity, and there are a variety of ways in which you can help.

The shelter has more than 180 adoptable animals, with many currently staying in hallways, offices, or other spaces around the facility. The shelter says there are no more available kennels or crates for incoming animals.

If animals are not fostered or adopted soon, IACS may have to euthanize in order to make space. IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl says, “Our situation is dire.”

So, if you have been looking to add a furry friend to your family, consider heading to the facility on South Harding Street to adopt. Adoptable animals are already spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and micro-chipped.

You can even “Cuddle Before You Commit.” This program allows you to take a pet home for 14 days, so you can see if it will be a good match for you.

And, even if you aren’t quite ready to adopt, there are still many ways to get involved. You can help foster, share the shelter’s social media posts, access pet care resources through Indy CARES, and more.

Access the pre-adoption questionnaire and learn more here.

The shelter is open for walk-up adoptions from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Wednesdays, and from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays.